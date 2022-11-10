Not Available

As in a Looking Glass

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Mrs. Despard, a butterfly of society, finding herself widowed and without means, sends her little daughter Lena, to live with fisher folk in a seacoast town, while she seeks ways and means to continue the life of luxury and ease she has become accustomed to. With the aid of a young adventuress, she conducts a gambling house for the sons of the wealthy, and prosperity smiles upon her until her partner after a severe quarrel leaves her. Unfortunately, the partner, young and attractive, starts a rival gambling house and the scions of the wealthy soon become conspicuous by their absence. Desperate, the widow seeks other means of attracting the men, and lighting upon a letter and photograph of her daughter, decides upon bringing her to the city and make her the magnet that will draw the trade to the gambling tables.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images