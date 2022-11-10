As in a Looking Glass

Not Available

Mrs. Despard, a butterfly of society, finding herself widowed and without means, sends her little daughter Lena, to live with fisher folk in a seacoast town, while she seeks ways and means to continue the life of luxury and ease she has become accustomed to. With the aid of a young adventuress, she conducts a gambling house for the sons of the wealthy, and prosperity smiles upon her until her partner after a severe quarrel leaves her. Unfortunately, the partner, young and attractive, starts a rival gambling house and the scions of the wealthy soon become conspicuous by their absence. Desperate, the widow seeks other means of attracting the men, and lighting upon a letter and photograph of her daughter, decides upon bringing her to the city and make her the magnet that will draw the trade to the gambling tables.