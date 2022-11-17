As in the Days of Noah

Not Available

A reporter and her team from a New York tabloid travels to Kentucky to write a hit piece on the huge full-scale reproduction of Noah's Ark. There, they meet the Ark Encounter director, Noah Zomarsh, who answers all of their skeptical questions. Noah then shows them the purpose of the park through a special holographic message from evangelist Ray Comfort (Living Waters) that encourages them to reconsider what they believe, and explains how they can be saved by receiving Jesus Christ as Savior.