As Long As We Both Shall Live

Not Available

Malcolm (Josh Helman, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD) is thrust into depression after his wife, Sarah (Yael Stone, "Orange is the New Black"), tragically dies. When he meets someone new, Nya (Jennifer Allcott, Slamdance winner KATE CAN'T SWIM), one year later, he finally allows himself to give over to new love. And that's when he starts seeing his deceased wife, speaking to him about how abandoned she feels, terrorizing him at every turn. Every time he sees her, debilitating headaches cripple him, as well as doubts about his sanity. With the help of his sister-in-law, Dee (Broadway's Yvonne Cone), and his mentor, Jim (Paul Sorvino, GOODFELLAS), he must reconcile his past with his present in order to forgive himself, mourn properly, hang onto his new love - and not lose his mind in the process.