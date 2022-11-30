As Long As You Still Have Arms

Not Available

The 1980s of the GDR – Frank’s puppeteer group is arrested for distributing pacifist leaflets. After being sentenced to imprisonment, the defendants are offered the opportunity to go to the West through a secret buy-out of political prisoners. Frank remains. The same goes for the question of who betrayed them? Different truths and memories stand side by side. The focus is on a person who never tries to act from an attitude of victimization and who depicts his very personal way of dealing with the GDR dictatorship.