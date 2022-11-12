As Loucuras de Charlie

Not Available

Charles Swan III, a successful graphic designer, has it all: fame, money and devilish charm that have provided him with a seemingly perfect life. But when a perplexing beauty named Ivana suddenly ends their relationship, Charles is left heartbroken. With the support of his loyal intimates - Kirby, Saul, and his sister, Izzy – Charles begins a delirious journey of self-reflection to try and come to terms with a life without Ivana. "A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III" is an unconventional melodrama told in a bold and playful style.