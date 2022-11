Not Available

Redheads on Parade is a 1935 American musical film directed by Norman Z. McLeod and written by Don Hartman and Rian James. The film stars John Boles, Dixie Lee, Jack Haley, Raymond Walburn, Alan Dinehart and Patsy O'Connor. The film was released on August 30, 1935, by 20th Century Fox and produced by Fox Film.