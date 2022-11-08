As Safadas

Not Available

Three stories. 'Rainha do Fliper' (Pinball's Queen) Reginéia is the pinball's queen, exploited by her pimp Giba. Out of the blue, her former boyfriend Tenório comes to the arcade place seeking out Reginéia. 'Uma Aula de Sanfona' (One Class of Accordion) Bank clerk Nanci and her friend Cristina have come from Ribeirão Preto and share an apartment in São Paulo. Nanci has an argument with her lover Valdemar, and goes to her room blaming her upset on the accordian lessons that her neighbor, Durval Pereira, is giving on the floor above, but what is his secret? 'Belinha, a Virgem' (Belinha, the Virgin) The wedding day of the virgin, Belinha is rapidly approaching,. But the wedding is against the will of her fiancé's mother. When her future mother-in-law asks the parochial priest to check whether Belinha is virgin or not, the girl uses her sculptural body to resolve the situation.