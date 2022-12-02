As Sementes

Not Available

Neneide talks about female empowerment and how the group “Mulheres Decididas a Vencer” started working with bees in a settlement in Rio Grande do Norte. Izanete resists agribusiness that occupies extensive land in Rio Grande do Sul, where he produces ecological milk and bread for school meals. For Efigênia, gardening is therapy and working in the fields in Minas Gerais, independence. Maria dos Santos recalls struggles for land tenure and gender equality and against malnutrition in the quilombola areas of Bahia. Four seeds of solidarity economy, cooperativism, feminism, agroecology.