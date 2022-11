Not Available

Meet the man, the champion and off-road phenomenon, Kurt Caselli. This unique and breathtaking film will show you the way of a true champ and where his love for motorcycles and the sport have taken him. We venture to Caselli’s training grounds, the WORCS (world-off road championship series) Hill-climb events, and take a step back in time with footage over 15 years old. Suit up and hold it wide open, as this fast action flick will keep your heart pumping from start to finish.