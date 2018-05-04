2018

As the Gods Will

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Comedy

May 4th, 2018

Toho Pictures, Inc.

Takahata Shun's day at high school begins just as normal and boring as ever, but it doesn't end that way. After his teacher's head explodes, he and his classmates find themselves forced to play children's games, such as Daruma ga Koronda (a game like Red Light/Green Light), with deadly stakes. With no idea who is behind this mysterious deadly game session, and no way of knowing when it will finally end, the only thing Shun and other students can do is keep trying to win...

Sota FukushiTakahata Shun
Ryunosuke KamikiAmaya Takeru
Hirona YamazakiAkimoto Ichika
Mio YukiTakase Shouko
Jingi Irie
Shota SometaniSatake

