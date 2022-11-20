As the Poet Said

Not Available

An evocative lyrical and visual tribute to the life of late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, this thoughtful film by director Nasri Hajjaj takes us on a journey through Darwish's life. The camera travels through cities and towns the poet lived in, meeting writers and lovers of his work and overlaying the mosaic of memories and reflections with readings of Darwish's works throughout. This heartwarming documentary is a fitting epitaph to a man whose words epitomized the Palestinian experience and inspired people across the world.