The introductory text of as they pass is spoken calmly and quietly. The voice doesn't tell a story, it conveys atmosphere. It´s superimposed over images that flare up briefly and are punctuated by relatively long intervals of black frames whenever the viewer begins to orient him or herself. And suddenly, the images in Bödenauer´s animation made with silk paint on glass - start to overlay one another: They´re arranged by layer, extending into the screen´s depths, and the uppermost layer flows apart, revealing the one below it. In the end they seem to have all moved away, their composition has turned into strips of color which zip upward or to the side. This is accompanied by an increasing volume of sound. At the film´s conclusion there is openness rather than a point.