"As We Are” is a celebration of women’s skiing in a male-dominated world of sports where female athletes are notably absent in most ski movies. Austrian freeskier Sandra Lahnsteiner decided to take matters into her own hands and in winter 2009/10 created an all-female ski movie together with Mathias Bergmann, sweetshots productions. Sandra invited some of the best female freeriders of the Alps to be part of this unique project: Laura Bohleber (sui), Lorraine Huber (aut), Giulia Monego (ita), Melissa Presslaber (aut) and Pia Widmesser (ger). The girls visited their home spots on a roadtrip through the Alps: Gastein (aut), Lech (aut), Eastern Tyrol (aut), Hochfügen (aut) and Verbier (sui). "As We Are” is more than just great ski action in the backcountry. It tells the story of six freeride girls who started their journey as strangers and end up being friends. A journey which takes them to the best snow and backcountry terrain in the Alps.