1932

As You Desire Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 27th, 1932

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In As You Desire Me, the legendary Greta Garbo plays a down-in-the-dumps amnesiac (she can't recall who her husband is) who ends up singing in a low-life nightclub and putting up with the advances of a cruel and crude novelist (Eric von Stroheim). She'd have remained in this miserable state were it not for the fact that she's recognized and returned to her true husband, who's a nobleman loyally in love with her.

Cast

Melvyn DouglasCount Bruno Varelli
Erich von StroheimCarl Salter
Owen MooreTony Boffie
Hedda HopperInes Montari
Rafaela OttianoLena
Warburton GambleBaron

