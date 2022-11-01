Not Available

As You Like It: Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

Thea Sharrock's irresistible 2009 production of Shakespeare's popular romantic comedy stirs wit, sentiment, intrigue and love into a charming confection which challenges the traditional rules of romance. At its heart, a feisty but feminine Rosalind (Naomi Frederick), in love with the endearingly naïve Orlando (Jack Laskey), uses her disguise as Ganymede to counsel him playfully in the art of wooing. Distraction is provided by Dominic Rowan, a remarkably funny Touchstone, and Tim McMullan, whose sonorous tones are perfectly suited to the lugubrious wit of Jaques. Filmed in High Definition and true surround sound.

Michael BenzSilvius
Brendan HughesDuke Frederick
Jack LaskeyOrlando de Boys
Trevor MartinAdam
Tim McMullanJaques
Jamie ParkerOliver de Boys

