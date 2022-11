Not Available

Pasquale is a policeman in Roma. During a roundup he meets Desideria. He/she is a transsexual, living together with other two trans , Gaia and Gioia. But overall Desideria is an old friend of Pasquale, they already been attending the same schools. Desideria immediately fall in love for Pasquale. But the policeman has a fiancé, Nellina, even if too far so they meet rarely. That's why Pasquale could change idea about Desideria.