Not Available

Asa Akira and Mason have created a powerful gonzo epic in Asa Akira Is Insatiable 2. In many ways it reminds the Elegant Angel team of Annette Schwarz Is Slutwoman 2 but taken to another level entirely. It is intimate, jaw droppingly beautiful, sexually depraved, and amazingly powerful. It almost does the movie an injustice to reduce it to the sex acts performed. But, Asa does everything: Anal, DV, DP, DA, and a 7 guy gangbang. It is a movie of raw passion, and if there was any doubt after volume 1 (which there probably wasn't) volume 2 leaves us 100% certain that Asa Akira is insatiable and an extraordinary pornstar.