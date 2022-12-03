Asa Mi Tasa Mi

Not Available

Mohan, a simple villager who works with his family in the village hospital. The film revolves around him and the villagers. Mohan is an exceptionally gifted man, just not where looks are concerned. To utilize this gift he has to change his appearance which happens accidentally. Mohan rebels against society and takes a stand against the prevalent system and norms to prove his point. The movie highlights today's human tendency of giving more importance to the shallow side of life like fame and fortune as opposed to basic humanity.