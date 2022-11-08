Asakusa Daydreams

Not Available

May 5th.2010: the day is a special day for Honoka because the day is when her mother, Yoko, died on her 24th birthday. Her inner fear of being alive at her mother’s age troubles her. Honoka’s hatred for the father, Kotaro began the day when her mother passed away. During Yoko’s death, Kotaro was not anywhere to be found when her mother and did not even return for the funeral. However, there is a little secret not yet to reveal to Honoka. Honoka, how would she feel on her birthday, after finding out all these facts? What’s the miracle of love she receives at the end?