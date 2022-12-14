Asami Maki Ballet Tokyo: The Nutcracker

Not Available

One of Tchaikovsky's three major ballets, The Nutcracker, a heartwarming story of Christmas. The Maki Asami Ballet Company started a regular performance of ""The Nutcracker"" in 1963. And it has been performing for about 60 years until today. The magnificent and luxurious sets and costumes designed by the world's leading artists, and the lighting that creates deep colors and shadows like paintings, create a rich story world. Please enjoy the dream world that unfolds with Tchaikovsky's masterpieces this year as well.