Asami Maki Ballet Tokyo: The Sleeping Beauty

"Sleeping Beauty", one of the three major ballets composed by Tchaikovsky. A beautiful and elegant stage based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale, it is a masterpiece that is said to be the pinnacle of classical ballet. At the "Sleeping Beauty" performed by the Maki Asami Ballet Company, attention will be focused on 200 gorgeous costumes and magnificent stage sets.The magnificent court story that unfolds on the stage will recreate the world of stories that everyone was familiar with when they were young. Don't miss the dream stage, which is touted as the masterpiece of classical ballet.