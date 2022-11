Not Available

Asathal is a 2001 Tamil comedy film written and directed by P. Vasu. The film featured Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles. Produced by Mala Cine Creations and featuring music composed by Bharathwaj, the film was released on 19 May 2001. The movie is a remake of 1990 Malayalam movie Thoovalsparsham which itself was based on the 1987 English movie Three Men and a Baby which in turn was based on the 1985 French movie Three Men and a Cradle.