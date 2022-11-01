Not Available

Aseema Beyond Boundaries film is based on the acclaimed Oriya novel 'Aseema'. It is the story of a young woman played by Gracy Singh. The film takes you through her journey of life as she displays the strength of her character by sheer resilience and conviction in order to achieve all her goals single-handedly, thereby creating her own identity in the society. Along with the subject of womanhood, the film also brings in the theme of true love - love that is beyond any boundaries. It promises to depict various definitions of love that have seldom been explored before. It's a story that redefines relationships and revives unadulterated love.