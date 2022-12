Not Available

Singer Aselin Debison shows off her angelic voice, growing confidence and youthful enthusiasm in this concert and documentary program filmed at the picturesque Glace Bay Harbor in her native Nova Scotia. Appearing with her mentor and songwriting collaborator Bruce Guthro, Debison sings "Sweet Is the Melody," "Love So Rare," "Moonlight Show," "Once in Every Life," "The Island," "Out of the Woods" and more.