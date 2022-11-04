Not Available

Childhood friends Victor and Narding built their friendship in the street. At a very young age, they were partners performing dangerous activities. However, Narding heeds his foster parents’ request for him to enter the seminary to become a priest. Victor is left alone without any parental support. Later on, he grows up to be a criminal. His wayward ways eventually got him imprisoned. Meanwhile, Narding became a good priest. He visits his old friend Victor in the prison and supported him until he finished his term. Narding accompanies Victor to their hometown where Narding works as a parish priest. Albeit their friendship has rekindled, Victor and Narding argue because of their different ways of raising homeless kids. Victor trains them the rough and dangerous ways, while Narding wants them to settle everything in a peaceful manner.