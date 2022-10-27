Not Available

Asesinato en el Comité Central

  • Thriller

The plot follows a private detective, an ex communist and former CIA agent, who travels from Barcelona to Madrid to discover the identity of the assassin of the leader of the Spanish Communist party who was stabbed during a blackout while presiding over a meeting of the party's central committee. The film is a thriller with ironic political overtones.

Cast

Victoria AbrilCarmela
Conrado San MartínSantos
Héctor AlterioSepúlveda
José VivóFonseca
Carlos PlazaPérez Montesa
Miguel RellánLeveder

