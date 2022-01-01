Not Available

On April 14th 2010 the earth opened up for the second time in less than a month at Eyjafjallajökull in Southern Iceland. The disruption captured the world's attention. When the airlines resumed their normal routes and headlines started to fade, the farmers under the volcano were fighting for their livestock and livelihood as they still are today. The film ‘ASH' follows three farming families living under the volcano to see the effect of the ash on their lives and livelihood. It is a character-driven creative documentary about the aftermath under the volcano.