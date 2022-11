Not Available

"Ash 01 is a declassified recording made from a B-52 bomber on December 26, 1972 during the Christmas carpet bombing of Hanoi." - James Benning. This work first premiered at MSU in Zagreb as an installation with scorched earth under the title Ash 01, curated by Tanja Vrvilo as a prologue to the 10th edition of her film festival, Film Mutations: Festival of Invisible Cinema (Filmske Mutacije: festival nevidljivog filma).