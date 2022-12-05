Ashens and the Fly on the Wall

Not Available

    This 45 minute making-of documentary takes you behind the scenes on the set of Ashens and the Polybius Heist. Alongside a healthy portion of silly shenanigans from cast & crew, the film offers a unique and raw insight into the tough realities of independent filmmaking. Find out what literally kept the director up all night, what was wrong with Barry's hotel room and what total disaster led to the film being delayed by over six months. It's one hell of a ride, and should be a great watch for anyone who follows the cast or is just interested in low-budget movies in general.

