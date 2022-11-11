اشغال شاقه

Not Available

The story revolves around the meeting between Col. Mansour (Majid al-Masri), head of the anti-narcotics office, and his old girlfriend Selma (Athar al-Hakim). After her mother separated, he became a police officer and he did not get married. She became an artist and got married twice. They agreed to resume the previous relationship again. . They agreed to cooperate in order to beat the prominent gang member Emad Al-Moayad (Sami Al-Adl), whom he recognized as Salma. He identified him as an owner of a car exhibition, exploiting him as a front for smuggling drugs.