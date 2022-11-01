Wandering minstrel Ashik Kerib falls in love with a rich merchant's daughter, but is spurned by her father and forced to roam the world for a thousand and one nights - but not before he's got the daughter to promise not to marry till his return. It's told in typical Paradjanov style, in a series of visually ravishing 'tableaux vivants' overlaid with Turkish and Azerbaijani folksongs.
|Yuri Mgoyan
|Ashik Kerib
|Sofiko Chiaureli
|Mother
|Ramaz Chkhikvadze
|Ali-Agha
|Lauren Schaffel
|Teacher
|Varvara Dvalishvili
|Sister
