Ashley and Kisha: Finding the Right Fit

Comstock Films is proud to present our latest documentary look into the lives of real life lovers. When they first met, Ashley was a lady-killer and proud of it; Kisha was sexually conservative and straight. But Ashley's doggy ways turned to dogged determination as she watched one after another of her surefire moves fail to get her into Kisha's pants. Finally, after weeks of failed seduction, Ashley's determination paid off: Kisha's ambivalence gave way to curiosity, her curiosity gave way to desire, and ultimately desire blossomed into love.