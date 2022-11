Not Available

In an impoverished country, rife with contradiction, a young girl is torn between her obligation to her family and the influence of foreign visitors. Ashmina, 13, lives at the outskirts of Pokhara Nepal. Her home, nestled between a beautiful lake and the Himalayas, happens to be the paragliding capital of the world. Forced to skip school, she helps her family make ends meet by working at the landing field in return for small change.