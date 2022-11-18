Not Available

Ashok Chakra movie is based on the 26/11 Attacks in Mumbai and almost every scene is being enacted herein. The country gives Ashok Chakra to all the soldiers of country. Film Ashok Chakra is a war against terrorism where film gets the news through Assab that who are putting these men to become human bombs. These human bombs are made in quantity and sent to different countries to spread terror. Assab is one of them who come to Mumbai through water and creates terror in the city and how he kills people in Mumbai. Assab is hanged till death in the film.