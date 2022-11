Not Available

Ashtamangalyam is a 1977 Indian Malayalam film, directed by P. Gopikumar and produced by K. H. Khan Sahib. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vidhubala, Kanakadurga, Mallika Sukumaran, P. K. Abraham and Padmapriya in the lead roles. The film has musical score by M. K. Arjunan.