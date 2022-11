Not Available

This special program, performed at the Royal Opera House to mark the 25th anniversary of Frederick Ashton's death, presents five works that showcase his astonishing versatility, from compelling abstract ballets - such as the exuberant Voices of Spring and the radically modernist Monotones - to the tragic love story Marguerite and Armand, brought to life with 'performances of heart-wrenching intensity' (The Observer) by Tamara Rojo and Sergei Polunin.