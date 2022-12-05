Not Available

Beto is a neighborhood boy who, defending his mother from his stepfather, finds himself in a difficult situation; Although it ends up being a blessing for his life since he realizes his enormous talent thanks to that situation. Battling to find himself and to fulfill his goals of getting out of poverty, Beto finds himself in a world of rap, drugs, promoters, groupies and gangsters who want a piece of him. A film written by Jose “JB” Castro, based on the experiences that all the new talents of Mexican rap have experienced. Follow Beto on his journey from poverty to fame and everything it takes to become a successful rapper in a country where rap has become one of the few ways young Mexicans can lift themselves out of poverty.