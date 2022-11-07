Not Available

Asi Era Pedro Infante

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Released as part of a film collection celebrating Mexican movie icon Pedro Infante, this documentary chronicles the career of the dynamic actor who starred in a string of box office hits before his tragic death in 1957, an event that prompted a national day of mourning. One of the most popular Mexican screen stars of all time, Infante was also famous for his recordings of songs such as "La Que Se Fue," "Flor Sin Retoño" and "Yo No Fui."

Cast

Freddy FernándezFreddy Fernández
Pedro InfantePedro Infante
Miguel ManzanoMiguel Manzano
Evita MuñozEvita Muñoz
Arturo de CórdovaArturo de Córdova
Ismael RodríguezIsmael Rodríguez

