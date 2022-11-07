Asi Era Pedro Infante

Not Available

Released as part of a film collection celebrating Mexican movie icon Pedro Infante, this documentary chronicles the career of the dynamic actor who starred in a string of box office hits before his tragic death in 1957, an event that prompted a national day of mourning. One of the most popular Mexican screen stars of all time, Infante was also famous for his recordings of songs such as "La Que Se Fue," "Flor Sin Retoño" and "Yo No Fui."