Así es la química

PEPE (35) and BECA (30), he is an innkeeper and she a singer, are diagnosed with leukemia. Both are treated at Hope Hospital, a hospital in the City of Miami. Pepe has the support of his brother MANUEL, BECA has a difficult relationship with his mother MARIA ELENA. In the search for a cure, they fall in love and are transformed by the various romantic, comical and painful situations they face. It is through humor and love that they discover the way to feel good in spite of their illness. Pepe tries to hide his social status, Rebeca will find new struggles as a result of this love, which will lead her to face a difficult decision. Pepe is not only afraid of not being able to finish the treatment, he is afraid of losing Rebeca forever.