Filmed live in New Jersey, progressive rock band Asia puts on a dynamic performance, playing some of their best-loved songs for an enthusiastic audience of fans as they celebrate their 20th anniversary together. Songs are "The Heat Goes On," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Awake," "Sole Survivor," "Bad Asteroid," "Only Time Will Tell," "Heat of the Moment" and more. Behind-the-scenes moments, rehearsal footage and interviews are also included.