This album is the Asia fan's dream come true. An outstanding music BDDisc (filmed in Tokyo) which features the 4 original members (John Wetton, Steve Howe, Geoffrey Downes, and Carl Palmer), accompanied by excellent sound quality and camera work. The camera focusses on the band members playing and does not dart back and forth from the audience to the band members. What a relief! This album marks the 25th anniversary of the 1st Asia album, which came out in 1982.