Not Available

Janie's life is a bore. Everything has become as bland and irritating as the muzac her and her husband produce. Michael has been pressuring her to allow him to bring another woman into their bed, spice things up, but Janie is resistant. Then she meets Kate, a seductive, vivacious, creative lesbian who introduces Janie to pleasures she's never known. Now she's torn between her husband and marriage or her new found sexual identity and a lover she can't bring herself to give up.