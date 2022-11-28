Asia no Tenshi

Not Available

Takeshi Aoki (Sosuke Ikematsu) lives with his 8 years old son Manabu. His wife died from an illness. He has an older brother (Joe Odagiri), but they became estranged. Takeshi Aoki and his son Manabu travel to Seoul, South Korea where his older brother lives. His older brother is not doing well at all, unlike Takeshi's expectation. His older brother practically lives from hand to mouth. Even though Takeshi is unable to speak Korean, he needs to help his brother's work, which is to import and sell cosmetics of dubious quality. Meanwhile, Choi Seol (Choi Hee-Seo) sings a song on the stage at a traditional market, which nobody listens to. Due to the CEO of her management agency, she is unable to sing her own song. She also has problems with her older brother and younger sister. Takeshi and his older brother get involved with Choi Seol. --asianwiki