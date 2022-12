Not Available

Consider the case of one Hung Lo. He thinks he's the father of four beautiful daughters that work in his Chinese restaurant. None are actually his, and he's the only one who doesn't know it. Moo goo gai fool. As the truth unfolds, so do the pussy lips of the four hottest Asians in adult: Tricia, Kitty, Melinie, and Asia herself. In Bud Lee's brand new Oriental adventure, Chow Down. Satisfy your appetite for Asian porn. And you won't even be hungry an hour later.