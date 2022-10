Not Available

Donnie Yen is back with a vengeance in this electric action thriller. The star of Fist of Fury, Hero and Highlander goes up against Hong Kong's deadliest gangsters in a no holds barred duel to the death. Donnie Yen has proven to be one of martial arts most reliable and dedicated martial arts stars. Through the years he's been the lead in his own films, as well as co-starring with the modern legends such as Jet Li and Jackie Chan.