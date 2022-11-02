Asian Stories

Not Available

Jim, the cheapest Chinese American dude in LA, has recently been left by his fiancé, Katherine two weeks before their wedding on Valentine's Day. In order to ease his pain, he asks his long-time best friend and ex-con, Alex, to kill him. Alex reluctantly agrees to give Jim his wish, but he doesn't think its a good idea to do the job down in LA. So Jim and Alex begin their journey with a trip up to Jim's Aunt's cabin in the mountains, under the strict condition that all business is to be taken care of before Valentine's Day.