Dubbed as “Asin Edukomentary (Educational Documentary on Salt)”, the film tells the bittersweet story of the vanishing Panay artisanal salt traditions and the memories and the real struggle of salt families. From the Tultul salt-making in Guimaras, to the unique Budbud salt-making practice in Guibongan, the visual experience of this unique salt tradition documentary gives tribute with deep respect to the artisans in the rural villages in the Visayas, Philippines.