Not Available

The first film shot and developed in FDC (Film Development Corporation), Asiya was directed by Fateh Lohani. Focusing on the life of a village belle, the asset of the film was its music, composed by legendary folk artiste Abbasuddin Ahmed (Samar Das and Abdul Ahad also composed numbers for the movie after Abbasuddin's demise during the making of the film). Featuring Sumita Devi, Qazi Khaleque and Shaheed, the film received the prestigious President Award of Pakistan in 1961.