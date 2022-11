Not Available

The birth of an absolute legend kino chad and paranoid schizophrenic Asjad Nadeem and his upbringing on a small island, shielded away from the world by his overprotective fishing obsessed parents (who aren't even his real parents) and left with only his schizophrenic hallucinations for company. This all changes when his real parents show up, followed by a man who claims the apocalypse is near and only Asjad can stop it.