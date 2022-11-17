Ask No Questions

Not Available

When Chinese state television blames his faith for a fiery public suicide, Chen Ruichang is detained in a Clockwork Orange-style brainwashing facility and forced to accept the government's account. But Chen, a former insider of the state TV himself, believes it was all a government plot. A CNN reporter who smuggled out footage of the event is muzzled by Beijing. But her eyewitness testimony helps untangle an intricate conspiracy, as Chinese authorities begin pressuring the filmmaker's family and business associates.